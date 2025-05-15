Immigration, School Vouchers and the Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's Education Freedom Scholarship Program begins taking applications for students to go to private schools who participate. Schools would receive $7,295 per student per year. But why are some private schools not taking part in free money from the state government? Senator Jeff Yarbro and host Ben Hall explore situations when church and state are financially bound. Senator Yarbro also gives details about ICE activity leading to detainment and arrests in his district in May.