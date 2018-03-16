Is it legal for Teens under 16 to Marry an Adult?

Marriage to a minor is legal in Tennessee, as situations are up to a judges discretion, with no set age requirement.
While some of the age differences are small — 17-year-olds marrying 19-year-olds, for example — dozens of 17-year-olds were also married to men 10 years their senior. And if any of those marriages turn sour or abusive, the minor party cannot legally hire a lawyer to file for divorce.
Ben Hall is joined on OpenLine by Senator Jeff Yarbro, and Representative Darren Jernigan to discuss why that needs to change.