Is it legal for Teens under 16 to Marry an Adult?

9:00 PM, Mar 15, 2018
Marriage to a minor is legal in Tennessee, as situations are up to a judges discretion, with no set age requirement.  While some of the age differences are small — 17-year-olds marrying 19-year-olds, for example — dozens of 17-year-olds were also married to men 10 years their senior. And if any of those marriages turn sour or abusive, the minor party cannot legally hire a lawyer to file for divorce. Ben Hall is joined on OpenLine by Senator Jeff Yarbro, and Representative Darren Jernigan to discuss why that needs to change.

