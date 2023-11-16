Watch Now
Issues with the Sex Offender Registry

Constitutional Rights Attorney Kyle Mothershead is our guest.
Kyle Mothershead, constitutional rights attorney, explains how restoring rights and removal from the sex offender registry is beneficial to people charged with crimes from years past.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local constitutional rights attorney Kyle Mothershead joins Levi Ismail on OpenLine to advocate for people who struggle with still being registered as a sex offender - even years after conviction.

