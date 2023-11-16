NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local constitutional rights attorney Kyle Mothershead joins Levi Ismail on OpenLine to advocate for people who struggle with still being registered as a sex offender - even years after conviction.
Issues with the Sex Offender Registry
Constitutional Rights Attorney Kyle Mothershead is our guest.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 17:49:09-05
