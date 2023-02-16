WTVF-NASHVILLE — Representative John Ray Clemmons of Tennessee's 55th District in Nashville discusses the legislative agenda and the State's fiscal policy for the future of Tennessee.
John Ray Clemmons
Democratic Caucus Chairman and State Representative John Ray Clemmons joins us on this edition of OpenLine
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 13:43:29-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.