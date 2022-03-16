Watch
Looking back on two years of the pandemic and are we reaching an end?

Reflecting on the pandemic these past two years
Chris Davis is joined in studio by Dr. Spyros Kalams of Vanderbilt University Medical Center to discuss his experience in working on COVID-19 research these past two years and are we reaching an “endemic” on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 16, 2022
