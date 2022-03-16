WTVF-NASHVILLE —Chris Davis is joined in studio by Dr. Spyros Kalams of Vanderbilt University Medical Center to discuss his experience in working on COVID-19 research these past two years and are we reaching an “endemic” on this episode of OpenLine.
Looking back on two years of the pandemic and are we reaching an end?
Reflecting on the pandemic these past two years
Posted at 1:34 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 14:34:56-04
