NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We learn about the illustrious history of Pearl High School and the black community in Nashville on this edition of OpenLine, organized by Vanderbilt University.
Minority History in Nashville - Pearl High School
Dr. Andre' L. Churchwell, Linda Wynn, and Henry Irvin are our guests.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 20, 2024
