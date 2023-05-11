Watch Now
Nashville Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission

How can Nashville attract more creatives and compete with neighboring states that are prospering from entertainment growth?
Metro Council member Joy Styles joins Ben to discuss the newly established entertainment commission.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Joy Styles, who represents Antioch, unveils some plans for her district as well as what the newly filmed Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission will do for the city.

