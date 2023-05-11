NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council Member Joy Styles, who represents Antioch, unveils some plans for her district as well as what the newly filmed Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission will do for the city.
Nashville Music, Film, and Entertainment Commission
How can Nashville attract more creatives and compete with neighboring states that are prospering from entertainment growth?
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 13:49:52-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.