Realty Trends in the Nashville Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During Co-Vid, many who could work from home, moved from big cities like LA, Phoenix, New York and Atlanta to the Nashville area where their dollar went farther for more square footage and a home placed in a good neighborhood with good schools. Post Co-Vid the trend continued, leaving a small inventory of houses creating a seller's market. Home prices skyrocketed. But has the rush to Nashville slowed down? Kevin Wilson from TN Realtors and host Ben Hall discuss the trends in housing, the lack of affordable housing and the new rules for realtor contracts with clients.