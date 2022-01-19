WTVF-NASHVILLE —How will the new Tennessee redistricting affect the Black community? Ben Hall is joined by Gloria Sweet-Love and Dr. Sakou Franklin of NAACP to discuss how the new redistricting in Tennessee along with Davidson County will affect the Black community on this episode of OpenLine.
Redistricting and how it will affect the Black community
How will the new Tennessee redistricting affect the Black community?
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:00:31-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.