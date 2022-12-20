Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Senior Rideshares

How can seniors citizens in Wilson County get around?
Carrie Sharp and guests Gaye Lynn Wilson and Susan Shaw shed light on the senior living and transportation issues in Wilson County.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 15:57:25-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie Sharp sits down with Susan Shaw from Wilson County Mayor's Office and Gaye Lynn Wilson, President of Wilson Rideshare, and address the issues of seniors without cars.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap