Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

8:54 AM, Feb 16, 2018

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month! Teen dating violence is more widespread than many adults realize and often goes unreported because teens are afraid or ashamed. Relationships that become abusive do so over time and often teens are not aware of how unhealthy a relationship has become until it escalates to some form of abuse. Chris Buford and Lindsey Moreland from the District Attorney's office join Matthew Torres on OpenLine for a discussion on Teen Violence prevention.

