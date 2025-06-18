The Importance of Fatherhood and Mentorship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What would the world look like if we instilled good values not only in our children but help other children see a better path by mentoring them? Davidson County Juvenile Court Clerk Lonnell Matthews, Jr., New Life Center President/ Nashville City Councilman Robert Taylor and Metro Action Commission "Father II Father" program leader Deaderick Jones join host Ben Hall as they discuss various programs and events that help children through mentoring by building connections and providing strong male role models.