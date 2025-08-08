Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Tennessee Apprenticeship Program

What it is and who should apply.
Brandon Phinx from Tn Apprenticeship Program and Christine Kidd from Community funding Accelerator are our guests.
OpenLine - 080725 TN Apprenticeship Program P1
OpenLine - 080725 TN Apprenticeship Program P2
OpenLine - 080725 TN Apprenticeship Program P3
OpenLine - 080725 TN Apprenticeship Program P4
OpenLine - 080725 TN Apprenticeship Program P5
Graduating high school or college and want to start a career? Or did a job end and you want a reset? The Tennessee Apprentice Program could be your answer. Brandon Phinx, Northern Middle TN Business and Workforce/Apprenticeship Director and Christine Kidd from Community Funding Accelerator talk about how the popularity of the Apprenticeship program has grown in the past 5 years and continues to be an option for continued education for the workforce. CFA was integral with acquiring a $6 million grant toward piloting career and technical education for the state of Tennessee. Host Kelsey Gibbs asks the two about active and new programs offered as well as future job projections.

