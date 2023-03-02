Watch Now
Thomas Schwartz - State of the World

Dr. Thomas Schwartz, PhD at Vanderbilt, brings us up to date on the state of world politics.
Thomas Schwartz brings us up to speed on our relationship with China and our support for Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 13:23:42-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — International Politics Professor Thomas Schwartz brings viewers up to speed on the US military spending in Ukraine, our relations with China, and the state of modern democracy.

