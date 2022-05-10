Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Women in agriculture

Opportunities for women in agriculture
Carrie Sharp is joined by Rachel Painter and Rebekah Norman from University of Tennessee Extension to discuss women in agriculture and challenges happening to farmers on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:55:32-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Carrie Sharp is joined by Rachel Painter and Rebekah Norman from University of Tennessee Extension to discuss women in agriculture and challenges happening to farmers on this episode of OpenLine. If you want more information about the upcoming Upper Cumberland Women in Agriculture Summit check out their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap