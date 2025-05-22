Your Eviction Rights Explained

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What rights do you have when facing eviction? Certain circumstances are protected under the law. Lawyers Liz Leiserson from the Legal Aid Society and Anne Boatner from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association answer questions about eviction. Host Kelsey Gibbs guides the discussion based on a recent report that shows tenants assisted by Eviction Rights to Counsel achieve thir case goals by approximately 95% of the time. Nearly half of ERTC client facing homelessness remained housed. The three discuss best practices you need to do when dealing with a difficult housing situation that may lead to eviction.