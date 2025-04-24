Your Property Reappraisal: What it is and What to do with it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you own property in Davidson County, you may have received your 2025 reappraisal. What does it mean? What can you do if you think the reappraisal is too high? Host Ben Hall invites Vivian Wilhoite, Assessor of Property of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County to explain how the reappraisals were made, which Council districts have assessments that were higher or lower than the 45% median value and how to look up your particular property to find your reappraisal. The two also talk about increasing the frequency of these reappraisals from every 4 years to 3 years and how you can informally and formally appeal your reappraisal amount. Find out how in this episode of OpenLine.

Call the phone bank: 615-862-6059

Appeal LINK