Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Out and About Today

Actions

Local Theatre in November

Street Theatre Company has "ThanksKilling the Musical" and Actors Bridge performs "MAMA STORIES"
November theatre productions from Street Theatre Company and Actors Bridge are highlighted.
Out and About - 103125 Nov. Theater productions
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two fantastic shows are entertaining us in November. "ThanksKilling the Musical" is being presented by Street Theatre Company November 7-22 at the Barbershop Theater. Executive Artisitic Director Randy Craft says it's a musical take on the 1980's horror spoof that asks the question "What would happen if a demonic killer turkey would find Pee Wee's Playhouse in the middle of the woods and take it over?" For more information go to: StreetTheatreCompany.org

Next, is Actor's Bridge Producing Director Vali Forrister who along with Playwright/Actor/Direcot Cynthia Harris is offering "Mama Stories" at the Darkhorse Theater Nov. 13-15. Based on 90 interviews of mothers who had a near death experience, Cynthia Harris creates art in a Coreo format. She says this is her way to share research bak to the community. Information about tickets can be found at actorsbridge.org/currentseason. or click on link Mama Stories tickets

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.