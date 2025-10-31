Local Theatre in November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two fantastic shows are entertaining us in November. "ThanksKilling the Musical" is being presented by Street Theatre Company November 7-22 at the Barbershop Theater. Executive Artisitic Director Randy Craft says it's a musical take on the 1980's horror spoof that asks the question "What would happen if a demonic killer turkey would find Pee Wee's Playhouse in the middle of the woods and take it over?" For more information go to: StreetTheatreCompany.org

Next, is Actor's Bridge Producing Director Vali Forrister who along with Playwright/Actor/Direcot Cynthia Harris is offering "Mama Stories" at the Darkhorse Theater Nov. 13-15. Based on 90 interviews of mothers who had a near death experience, Cynthia Harris creates art in a Coreo format. She says this is her way to share research bak to the community. Information about tickets can be found at actorsbridge.org/currentseason. or click on link Mama Stories tickets

