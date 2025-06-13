Nashville Celebrates Pride

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here are the details for the biggest bash in Nashville that answers the questions: Who is performing at Nashville Pride? What is going to be over-the-top? Where is the party? When does the celebration start? How do I get tickets for this 3 day event? Out and About Today hosts Raquel Barlow, Chuck Long and Brent Meredith go over all the specifics so you don't miss a thing at this year's Nashville Pride. Plus the ins and outs of Turnaround and Pride Pageant.

LINK for TICKETS