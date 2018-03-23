Out and About Today- Lambda Car Club

1:15 PM, Mar 23, 2018

Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT community in North America. But up first, we’ve got a packed 2-part BUZZ ABOUT checking out some of spring’s hottest entertainment offerings.

Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT community in North America. But up first, we’ve got a packed 2-part BUZZ ABOUT checking out some of spring’s hottest entertainment offerings.

Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT community in North America. But up first, we’ve got a packed 2-part BUZZ ABOUT checking out some of spring’s hottest entertainment offerings.

Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT community in North America. But up first, we’ve got a packed 2-part BUZZ ABOUT checking out some of spring’s hottest entertainment offerings.

Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT community in North America. But up first, we’ve got a packed 2-part BUZZ ABOUT checking out some of spring’s hottest entertainment offerings.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video