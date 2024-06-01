NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coordinators from Nashville and Clarksville Pride join this edition of Out and About Today to share who will be participating in the lineups and how they plan on engaging community.
Pride Month 2024
Nicholas Gilcuck, Anne Hart, and Julie Reliford are our guests.
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 21:40:02-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coordinators from Nashville and Clarksville Pride join this edition of Out and About Today to share who will be participating in the lineups and how they plan on engaging community.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.