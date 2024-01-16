Anthony Holmes Ministries

Watch Now
Shawn (Anthony) Holmes and LaKenya Holmes are our guests.
Anthony and LeKenya Holmes join Tuwanda on her final appearance as host of The Plus Side of Nashville.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 16, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ministry devoted to helping people get off the streets began when Shawn (Anthony) Holmes realized his story was similar to others'. Find out more on this edition of The Plus Side of Nashville.

