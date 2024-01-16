NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A ministry devoted to helping people get off the streets began when Shawn (Anthony) Holmes realized his story was similar to others'. Find out more on this edition of The Plus Side of Nashville.
Anthony Holmes Ministries
Shawn (Anthony) Holmes and LaKenya Holmes are our guests.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 12:09:48-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.