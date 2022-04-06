WTVF-NASHVILLE — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and this is how one organization is helping victims of child abuse. CASA Nashville, Court Appointed Special Advocated, is an organization dedicated to training and supporting Court Appointed Volunteers in their mission to advocate for abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system. Tuwanda Coleman is joined by Julieanna Huddle, Executive Director of CASA Nashville, and Claire Kopsky, committee member of CASA Nashville, as they discuss upcoming CASA events and what CASA is doing for Nashville on this edition of Plus Side of Nashville. Want to learn more? Visit their website at casanashville.org.