NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that only 27% of Metro Nashville Public School graduates earn a college degree? Why are so many high school students NOT pursuing a college degree? And what can fewer college graduates mean for our future?

On this episode of The Plus Side of Nashville, host Tuwanda Coleman sits down with Scott Campbell and Melissa Watkins from Persist Nashville, a nonprofit dedicated to doubling the rate of college graduates.

Click here for more information.