Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Que Pasa Nashville

Actions

Promoting International Awareness

Dr. Liane Hentschke, Executive Director of TN World Affairs Council bridges the gap in international business.
Dr. Liane Hentschke, Executive Director of TN World Affairs Council is our guest.
Que Pasa- TN World Affairs Council
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TN Products exporting to foreign countries and foreign goods coming into Tennessee. To bridge the cultural gap, TN World Affairs Council provides speakers to businesses, universities and financial institutions to create understanding between Tennesseans and representatives of foreign countries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.