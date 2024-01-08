Sister Cities of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Que Pasa Nashville, host Cristina Oakeley is joined by Sarah Lingo, Executive Director of Sisters Cities of Nashville as well as the President of the Board of Directors, Mina Johnson, to discuss the program and it's impact, not only on the participants, but the community as a whole.
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:17:43-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.