Vanderbilt Commodores QB Returns in Fall to Command Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt Commodore's Quarterback Diego Pavia joins host Cristina Oakeley as they discuss the 2024-2025 football season. The two also discuss the importance of family in the Latino community and where Diego goes when he misses that authentic New Mexico style of food. Diego also talks about the upcoming season and that he is blessed to be playing for the Commodores.