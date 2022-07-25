NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Retirement Report, we talk about estate planning and trusts. Attorney Russ Cook, joins us to talk about the different types of trusts, uses, and possible benefits. Be sure to watch
Estate Planning & Trusts: Retirement Report
Russ Cook- Estate Planning Attorney
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 10:36:44-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's Retirement Report, we talk about estate planning and trusts. Attorney Russ Cook, joins us to talk about the different types of trusts, uses, and possible benefits. Be sure to watch
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.