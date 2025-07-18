Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pitfalls of DIY Estate Planning

What are the most common mistakes people make when they are estate planning? One big on e that they do it themselves online. On this episode of Retirement Report, hosts Hank Parrott and Aristotle McDonald from Estate &amp; Financial Strategies, Inc. discuss the most common mistakes they see people make when they are estate planning. Call 615-376-5325 to RSVP to the FREE workshop on August 14th at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, from 11am-1pm. This paid program is sponsored by: Estate &amp; Financial Strategies, Inc.
Retirement Report: Pitfalls of DIY Estate Planning pt1
Retirement Report: Pitfalls of DIY Estate Planning pt2
Retirement Report: Pitfalls of DIY Estate Planning pt3
Retirement Report: Pitfalls of DIY Estate Planning pt4
Retirement Report: Pitfalls of DIY Estate Planning pt5
