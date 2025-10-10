Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strategies to maintain your standard of living in retirement

The key elements of a retirement plan consist of essential and discretionary income. What is the difference? On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott discusses managing your income so that you can not just live in retirement, you can thrive. Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Tuesday, November 4 from 11am-1pm at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN. This program is paid for by Estate &amp; Financial Strategies, Inc.
Retirement Report: Strategies to maintain your standard of living in retirement pt1
Retirement Report: Strategies to maintain your standard of living in retirement pt2
Retirement Report: Strategies to maintain your standard of living in retirement pt3
Retirement Report: Strategies to maintain your standard of living in retirement pt4
Retirement Report: Strategies to maintain your standard of living in retirement pt5
Posted

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Tuesday, November 4 from 11am-1pm at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

