NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the August 2023 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami takes you inside of the award-winning Relache Spa at Gaylord Opryland and shares a special offer for Tennessee residents. Then she makes single-serving cinnamon rolls for anyone with an aching heart. Next, she interviews some of your favorite country artists, athletes, actors and comedians at the Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament. Finally, Sami gives us the best back to school deals and tips for first time college students and their parents.

For more information, visit SamiCone.com

