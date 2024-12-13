Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Sami Cone Show

December 2024

On the December 2024 episode of The Sami Cone Show, Sami gives us a tour of all the holiday magic at A Country Christmas at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Next, she welcomes Chef Tony Garzin of Nicky’s Coal Fired to learn a spicy lobster pasta recipe and get a preview of their holiday pop-up, St. Nicky’s. Then, Sami talks to Presence Music Band about their new Christmas Single and how they combine music and faith to encourage others. Finally, she teaches you how to have communication confidence, shares about her new course, and gives a glimpse of things to come.
