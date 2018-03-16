Score on Business: Chelle Watson, 111 Web Studio

12:42 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Chelle Watson is a social media expert with an extra focus on Business to Consumer marketing. She is with 111 Web Studio, a local firm that assists companies with their websites as well as social media.

