Catfish and Pool Noodles

The guys go juggin' using pool noodles. See what they pull up.
Brandon, Neyland and Casey Neighbors go juggin' for catfish using pool noodles.
SWW- 071725 Catfish and Noodles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's catfish time! That means juggin' with pool noodles. Casey Neighbors shows us The Ultimate Noodle rig a spring loaded device that sets the hook for you. Just like when you jerk the fishing pole. Brandon and Neyland join the fun and talk about strategy to attract and catch the big ones. They talk about bait, "Kool-Aid", line lengths and where to go to set your jugs. Everything you need to know about jug fishing.

