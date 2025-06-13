It's Shellcracker Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon and Dayton go fishing for Shellcracker in late spring on Old Hickory Lake. Then they try it about a week later. The bite is on! Watch them catch 'em all. The guys discuss the weather and fishing conditions and what gear and bait they use to draw in those bigger than pan sized fish to bite the hook! Brandon also shows us a device to help get crickets on your hook with ease and Dayton gives a great tip about ice cubes and nightcrawlers.