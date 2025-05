NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, Brandon and Dayton are joined by Anthony Landreth. Anthony went on a turkey hunt in April and we will see how many Toms he was able to bag. Terry Peoples joins the crew to talk about early summer crappie fishing. And the guys talk about the health of the turkey population in middle Tennessee.

