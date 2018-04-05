Southern Woods and Waters: Gobble Season

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 44°
Hugh and Brandon are joined by Pro Staffers Dayton Blair and
Hugh and Brandon are joined by Pro Staffers Dayton Blair and Bubba Spickard.
Ron Hammer murdered Phillip Robinson's father in 1987. But through faith, Phillip was able to forgive him. The two co-wrote a book to…
Hugh and Brandon are joined by Pro Staffers Dayton Blair and Bubba Spickard.
Jon Burton is joined by future WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and Justin Labar as they preview WrestleMania.
State Legislators filed a lawsuit in an effort to end the program. They alleged the federal government violated the 10th Amendment, which…
Minister Joey Spann was one of the several injured when a Masked Gunman entered Burnette Chapel Church of Christ and opened fired on the…
On today's Retirement Report we talk about the importance of estate planning. Hank Parrott is joined by attorney Russ Cook to take your…
This week on Inside Politics we focus on the transit referendum set for the May 1st ballot. The major group opposing the proposal is called…