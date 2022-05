Looking at what all is happening at the event

Posted at 11:25 AM, May 13, 2022

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Brandon Dowdy is joined by Dayton Blair, Vincent Lenning and Wes Stone of LBS Promotions to discuss the upcoming 2022 TN Outdoor Rendezvous on this episode of Southern Woods and Waters.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.