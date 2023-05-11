Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

An Evening with Michelle Knezovic

What does one of Nashville's rising sports media stars have to say about the Titans next fall? That, and more on this edition of SportsLine.
Michelle Knezovic with 102.5 in Nashville joins Jon to talk about her career and her work with the local ESPN radio affiliate.
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 13:53:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Producer/host Michelle Knezovic with the ESPN-affiliate 102.5 The Game shows us her perspective of the Titans draft picks and how this season will turn out.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great