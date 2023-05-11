NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Producer/host Michelle Knezovic with the ESPN-affiliate 102.5 The Game shows us her perspective of the Titans draft picks and how this season will turn out.
An Evening with Michelle Knezovic
What does one of Nashville's rising sports media stars have to say about the Titans next fall? That, and more on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 11, 2023
