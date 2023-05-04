Watch Now
George Walker IV

We take a look at the illustrious career of sports photographer George Walker IV.
AP Photojournalist George Walker IV joins Jon Burton on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 13:48:41-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton invites AP Sports Photojournalist George Walker IV to tell viewers about his experience as a sports photographer and the evolution of his career through the digital era.

