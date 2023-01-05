WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton shares his perspective on the changes in the Titans' roster and how it will help their performance in this Saturday's game against the Jaguars.
Josh Dobbs Filling in for Ryan Tannehill
With players recovering from injuries and UTK alum Josh Dobbs filling in for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, how will the Titans perform against the Jaguars this Saturday?
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 13:52:52-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton shares his perspective on the changes in the Titans' roster and how it will help their performance in this Saturday's game against the Jaguars.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.