Josh Dobbs Filling in for Ryan Tannehill

With players recovering from injuries and UTK alum Josh Dobbs filling in for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, how will the Titans perform against the Jaguars this Saturday?
Jon Burton predicts the Titans' performance with Josh Dobbs filling in for Ryan Tannehill for this Saturday's game against the Jaguars.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 13:52:52-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton shares his perspective on the changes in the Titans' roster and how it will help their performance in this Saturday's game against the Jaguars.

