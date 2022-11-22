Watch Now
Titans and Packers, UT vs. South Carolina

Jon Burton talks about the pro and college football games that went down this past weekend.
Jon Burton gives us a rundown of the Titans/Packers game and UT's stunning defeat in South Carolina.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:56:35-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton gives us the latest scoop on the Titans' response to offensive coordinator Todd Downing's DUI, as well as the Titan's performance against the Packers and UT's stunning loss against South Carolina.

