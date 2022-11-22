WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton gives us the latest scoop on the Titans' response to offensive coordinator Todd Downing's DUI, as well as the Titan's performance against the Packers and UT's stunning loss against South Carolina.
Titans and Packers, UT vs. South Carolina
Jon Burton talks about the pro and college football games that went down this past weekend.
