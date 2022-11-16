Watch Now
Titans Talk - Nov. 16 2022

Jon Burton breaks down Tennessee Titans post game interviews.
Jon Burton talks the latest updates regarding Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Volunteers' whirlwind season.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 14:58:12-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton runs us through the after action review from Tennessee Titans players, and on the college side, UT Volunteers head football Coach Josh Heupel.

