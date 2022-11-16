WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton runs us through the after action review from Tennessee Titans players, and on the college side, UT Volunteers head football Coach Josh Heupel.
Titans Talk - Nov. 16 2022
Jon Burton breaks down Tennessee Titans post game interviews.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 14:58:12-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton runs us through the after action review from Tennessee Titans players, and on the college side, UT Volunteers head football Coach Josh Heupel.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.