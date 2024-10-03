Building Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's robust economy has led to tremendous growth recently. Major corporations moving or expanding across the state creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is reimagining workforce development to meet the needs of these businesses.

State of the Workforce examines the new and innovative approaches Tennessee is taking to grow its talent pipeline to meet the needs of business owners while helping Tennesseans find quality and meaningful work.

This show is paid for by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

