TN Office of Reentry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this episode of State of the Workforce, we spotlight the Tennessee Office of Reentry and its work to help justice-involved individuals successfully return to their communities and the workforce. We’ll discuss new programs making a difference across the state and hear from a second chance employer and workers about the impact of meaningful employment.

Visit TNWorkReady.com for all the resources offered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

This episode is paid for by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.