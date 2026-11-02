Tennessee Supreme Court rules Nashville's Metro Council must shrink from 40 to 20 members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Nashville's Metro Council must shrink from 40 members to 20, rejecting a constitutional challenge to a state law capping the size of metropolitan councils.

In March 2023, the General Assembly enacted a statute capping the size of metropolitan councils at 20 members. Metro Nashville and a group of Davidson County residents sued state officials, arguing the law violated the Tennessee Constitution.

A divided three-judge trial court panel initially ruled the cap violated constitutional provisions. On appeal, a divided Court of Appeals reversed that decision, finding the cap violated neither provision. The Tennessee Supreme Court then granted review.

The court ruled the 20-member cap does not violate the state constitution because the Exemption Clause only exempts metropolitan councils from certain constitutional requirements and does not prevent the legislature from imposing statutory restrictions.

In response to the ruling, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said:

"Nashville’s Council size was set by our community, and our charter should only be changed by our voters – not by the state legislature. We’ll review our options and keep fighting for Nashville’s right to govern itself."

Nashville is the only Tennessee city with more than 20 council members and holds the third-largest city legislative body in the United States, behind only Chicago and New York City.

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