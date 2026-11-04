NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Urban League of Middle Tennessee held its 2026 Annual Meeting at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, October 15.

ULMT President Clifton Harris and Tempest Utley, ULMT Chief Operating Officer, sit down with Caryn Clopton, ULMT Director of Fund Development, to talk about how the event highlighted the past year’s achievements across workforce and economic development, expanding affordable housing initiatives, and strengthening underserved communities across Middle Tennessee.

The co-hosts also sat down with Harold Simpson, ULMT Director of Workforce Development and Programming, to talk about what's in store for 2027.

Visit ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.