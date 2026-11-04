News CLICK HERE for the latest 2026 Midterm election results Prev Next John Froschauer/AP Voting by mail is increasingly popular, and more states are changing their laws to allow early in-person voting. Posted and last updated ShareCopy linkFacebookNextdoorXThreadsRedditLinkedInEmailWhatsAppMessengerPrint Add News Channel 5 as a Google Preferred Source Watch live coverage from NewsChannel 5 Live midterm election results results from the Associated Press Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!