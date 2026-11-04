Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

CLICK HERE for the latest 2026 Midterm election results

Ballot Drop Box
John Froschauer/AP
Voting by mail is increasingly popular, and more states are changing their laws to allow early in-person voting.
Ballot Drop Box
Posted
and last updated
Add News Channel 5 as a Google Preferred Source

Watch live coverage from NewsChannel 5

Live midterm election results results from the Associated Press

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!