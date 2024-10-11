NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black-owned businesses are more likely than others to have a low level of debt, or no debt at all. The not-so-great news is that Black-owned businesses are far less likely to be approved for loans in the first place.

Black Business Boom, a local support network for entrepreneurs, says it’s on a mission to empower and champion the economic growth of Black business owners.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by Danielle McGee Gibson, Founder and CEO of Black Business Boom and Boomin University, to discuss empowering black business owners.

