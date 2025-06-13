NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you ever notice how often you hear men, especially Black men, say to 'man up' or 'keep it together'? What happens when 'keeping it together' means bottling up pain, stress, and trauma?

There is a Nashville-based podcast hosted by a father-son duo who are breaking generational silence by giving Black men a space to speak openly about their mental health.

On this episode of Urban Outlook, host April Eaton is joined by podcasters Johnathon Davis, the son, and Leon Davis, Jr., the father, to discuss the Black Men Vent Too Podcast.

